Disney Sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Over Disney World “Retaliation” & Free Speech

The war between the Walt Disney Company and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just opened up a whole new front in the courts.

After months of battling with the would-be GOP presidential contender and his personally appointed board over jurisdiction and control of Orlando-based Walt Disney World and its now besieged special district status, the House of Mouse today took the white gloves off and sued the governor in federal court.

“Disney regrets that it has come to this,” the company said in its complaint (read it here). “But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain state officials.”

In a showdown that has been brewing and boiling as DeSantis’ presidential ambitions have grown, the Bob Iger-run media giant claims that the Sunshine State governor has enacted a policy of “retaliation” against Disney because of its opposition to one of his priorities, a parental rights bill known as the “don’t say gay” law.

The governor has relentlessly attacked the company as a “woke” corporation, and this month has said that they are exploring a series of possible actions against it, including increasing oversight of ride safety, boosting assessment valuations of its properties and even slapping tolls on the roads leading into its resorts. He even suggested that a state prison could be built nearby the theme parks.

The lawsuit is rooted in DeSantis’ efforts to strip the company of control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the 55-year-old entity that allowed the company to self-govern its sprawling Florida property. The district has oversight over things like infrastructure, roads and development, and also has to powers of taxation and the ability to take on bond debt.

Last year, after Disney under then-CEO Bob Chapek came out against the DeSantis-backed parental rights bill, the governor moved to dissolve the special district. But surrounding counties raised alarms that it would leave them left to pay around $1 billion in the district debt.

DeSantis then led an effort earlier this year to instead retain the district, but place it under state control, with the governor having the power to appoint its members and confirmed by the state Senate.

Yet as the state legislature moved in February toward passage of that DeSantis-backed Reedy Creek bill, the district’s board, still under Disney’s control, approved a series of development agreements with Walt Disney World. Those agreements ensure that the company would retain control over the development of its own property and the land surrounding it, no matter that DeSantis-appointees were about to take charge of the district board.

The Disney development agreements were approved in open meetings albeit little media coverage, and drew attention only in the past month, when DeSantis-selected board members said that they had discovered that their authority was greatly constrained. DeSantis’ critics, including GOP rival Donald Trump, said that the governor had gotten outfoxed by Disney.

The governor then vowed that the board and the state legislature would move to invalidate Disney’s development agreements. In its lawsuit, the company refers to the efforts to repeal the development agreements as a legislative declaration.

In its lawsuit, the company said that “a targeted campaign of government retaliation—orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech—now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.”

“Because the Legislative Declaration retaliates against Disney for its protected speech, Disney is entitled to a declaratory judgment that the Legislative Declaration is unconstitutional and an order enjoining Defendants from enforcing it,” Disney is asking the court.

In a statement, DeSantis’ communications director, Taryn Fenske, said, “We are unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state.”

Fenske added, “This lawsuit us yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law.”