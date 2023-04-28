Disney Entertainment Television’s Comms & Publicity Team Undergoes Restructuring; Richard Horrmann & Ashley Kline Shapiro Among Execs With New Duties

Following the major second round of Disney layoffs, Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, EVP, Publicity, and Head of Communications for Disney General Entertainment, has set her team for the Disney Entertainment Television communications and publicity operation, which includes new responsibilities for a number of executives.

On the communications side, ABC’s Richard Horrmann will be taking on a new role overseeing strategic communications for Disney Entertainment Television, working closely with Bulochnikov-Paul and in partnership with all of the brand PR leads.

Additionally, Elisa Bolduc will head internal communications and Robert Nunez will oversee visual communications, and both will report to Horrmann.

Joining the strategic communications team from other parts of the company are Fonda Berosini, who will lead communications for Networks as well as Insights & Research, inclusive of all ratings publicity; and Jonelle Kelly, who will lead executive communications for the organization.

And Nicole Balgemino-Kim is adding cultural communications to her purview alongside her role on the publicity team overseeing events.

In publicity, Ashley Kline Shapiro will be responsible for all publicity for ABC Entertainment. Reporting to her, Katherine Taylor will lead scripted publicity and Chelsie Tanamachi will lead unscripted publicity.

Kristen Andersen, who has been overseeing Freeform and Onyx, will now focus exclusively on Onyx Collective as the brand continues to grow. ABC’s Amber Brockman will take over Freeform publicity.

The ABC News publicity team will continue to be led by Van Scott.