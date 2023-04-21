Disney Entertainment Hosting Third Annual FYC Fest

Disney Entertainment is once again hosting its annual Disney FYC Fest.

The event will take place at the DGA Theater from June 2-14 and will feature screenings, panels, receptions and interactive experiences.

Participating divisions include 20th Century Studios, ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney+, Disney Branded Television, Disney Television Studios, Freeform, FX, Hulu, Lucasfilm Ltd, Marvel Studios, National Geographic, Onyx Collective and Searchlight Television.

Screenings and panels will include The 1619 Project, Abbott Elementary, American Born Chinese, The Bear, Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, The Handmaid’s Tale, History of the World: PartII, The Kardashians, The Mandalorian, The Old Man, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, A Small Light, Tiny Beautiful Things, UnPrisoned, Andor and Will Trent.

The DGA complex will be transformed into an interactive experience featuring costume displays, photo moments and special video presentations from the aforementioned programs as well as additional series including Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary Celebration, Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of it All, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, The Great, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Miley Cyrus: Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), Ms. Marvel, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Only Murders in the Building, The Orville: New Horizons, Prey, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Single Drunk Female and Welcome to Chippendales.

This is the third consecutive year for the FYC Fest. It started in 2021 with the Disney Drive-In at the Rose Bowl and continued last year at the El Capitan Theater.