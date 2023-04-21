Dick Van Dyke Books Guest Star Gig On Peacock Soap ‘Days Of Our Lives’

Comedy legend Dick Van Dyke, who recently appeared as a mystery contestant on The Masked Singer, is expanding his resume once again: He’s taped a guest appearance on the Peacock soap Days of Our Lives.

‘I have played old men before,” Van Dyke told Access Hollywood about the soap gig, “but comedy old men. First time I ever just played my 97-year-old self.”

In the episode, which will air in the fall, Van Dyke plays that soap opera staple – a man with amnesia. He’ll appear in a scene with cast members Deidre Hall and Drake Hogestyn.

Related Story Dick Van Dyke Suffers Minor Injuries In Malibu Car Crash

Van Dyke says it was an encounter with Hogestyn – they’re both members of the same gym – that led to the guest appearance.

‘Drake and I went to the same gym together,” Van Dyke said. “I used to kid him, ‘Say, don’t you ever have any parts for old people? Come on, give me a part!’ And he took me seriously. He got me a part.”

During the Access Hollywood segment, Carol Burnett, who had a recurring role on her favorite soap All My Children back in the ’80s, offered her old pal some advice. “Make sure you know all your lines because they don’t do retakes.”

Van Dyke said he watched an episode of the show for preparation. “That’s about all the homework I could do was watch one and see how they did it,” he said.

Check out the Access Hollywood segment below.