M88 Signs ‘BMF’ Star Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

EXCLUSIVE: Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the rising actor best known for starring in the hit Starz series BMF (or Black Mafia Family), has signed with M88 for management.

The show inspired by a true story has Flenory playing his own father, notorious hip-hop icon and kingpin Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory Sr., who with his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s to give birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country.

The project from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, which is heading into its third season, marks the younger Flenory’s acting debut. And despite his unusually intimate connection to the story, he only won his role following a highly competitive casting process, and more than a year spent in intensive acting training.

The Detroit-based family drama’s January renewal comes on the heels of a successful Season 2 premiere on January 6, which brought in 4.1 million multiplatform viewers, with several platforms yet to report. The show also came in over its premiere weekend as the most socially engaged drama across all networks, according to Starz.

Flenory previously appeared in the record-breaking second season of HBO’s Euphoria and starred opposite Colson Baker, Scoot McNairy, Ruby Rose and Megan Fox in the Tim Sutton-directed feature Taurus, which world premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival before going on to make its U.S. premiere in Tribeca. The actor continues to be represented by APA.

Founded in 2020 by former WME partner Phillip Sun and Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King, M88 reps storytellers, actors, writers and multi-hyphenates. Other recent signings include Aaron Tao and Winston Tao — the brother filmmakers otherwise known as TAO/S — as well as The Dropout director Erica Watson, Power Book II: Ghost star Woody McClain, the Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Ginny and Georgia writer Mike Guayo, Bravo, Burkina! filmmaker Walé Oyéjidé and Wu-Tang: An American Saga star Siddiq Saunderson.