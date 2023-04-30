‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Victoria Grace Withdraws From Daytime Emmys Nominations After “Huge Misunderstanding” Regarding The Rules

Victoria Grace as Wendy on 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem'

Victoria Grace, who plays Wendy Shin on Days of Our Lives, is withdrawing her nomination from the Daytime Emmys.

Grace scored a nod in the Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series category but was mistakenly submitted in the category.

According to official rules for the Daytime Emmys, performers must be “no older than 18 years old on at least January 1, 2022,” which disqualified Grace from entry as she turned 21 in 2021.

“I was honored to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy and to be recognized by the Academy. Unfortunately, there was a huge misunderstanding across the board regarding the rules for this year’s category,” read the statement Grace shared on Instagram.

Grace continued, “This is obviously a surprise and I am heartbroken, but in fairness to all, I‘ll be rescinding my nomination. I wish the best of luck to all the nominees. I will continue to work hard to earn another Daytime Emmy nomination next year!”

With Grace rescinding her nomination, there are only three nominees left in the category: Cory Christopher from Days of our Lives, Eden McCoy from General Hospital and Henry Joseph Samiri from The Bold and the Beautiful.

Grace originated the role of Wendy Shin on Peacock’s Second Chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Wendy is the daughter Wei Shin and younger sister of Li Shin, who works in IT for DiMera Enterprises pharmaceutical division in Alaska.

The Daytime Emmys will take place on Friday, June 16 with CBS and Paramount+ airing the show.