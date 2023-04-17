David Morse, Bill Heck & Jaklyn Bejarano Set For Texas Border Drama ‘La Gloria’

EXCLUSIVE: David Morse (The Chair), Bill Heck (Locke & Key) and Jaklyn Bejarano have been set to star in Santa Rita Film Co.’s La Gloria, a drama exploring the humanity and political abstractions surrounding the U.S.-Mexico border. The latter came aboard following a nationwide casting search in Mexico.

The film set in South Texas, which is currently shooting in the area, follows the story of Carson Tidwell (Morse), an embittered and isolated rancher who mistakenly shoots a young, pregnant migrant girl named Irena (Bejarano) who is crossing his property. Confronted with his actions and threatened with a criminal investigation, Carson must decide whether to help Irena recuperate on his ranch or face criminal charges led by his son (Heck), an agent for the U.S. Border Patrol.

Christopher Young’s script is based on the personal experiences of Joseph Todd Walker, who is directing, in his feature debut. The film is being produced and financed under the Santa Rita Film Co. banner led by producers Houston Hill and Ty Roberts, whose sports drama 12 Mighty Orphans starring Luke Wilson, Martin Sheen and Robert Duvall was released wide by Sony Pictures Classics last year. Sharri Hefner and George Sledge are also producing, with Greg McCabe, Allen Gilmer and Matt Harvey exec producing for Santa Rita.

“My childhood was spent on my grandparent’s ranch along the U.S./Mexico border,” Walker told Deadline, of the personal history informing the film. “We are filming on location at their ranch at the very place that inspired this story.”

“We are proud to support this film and shed light on a story that is so relevant to today’s headlines and the continued challenges faced across the U.S./Mexico border,” remarked Hill, with his Santa Rita Film Co. partner Roberts adding that “it was important for us to film on location in Texas to keep the authenticity of the story.”

Morse is a two-time Emmy nominee who has most recently been seeing starring in Netflix’s The Chair opposite Sandra Oh, and in such series as Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird, Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and HBO’s The Deuce. The actor has also been seen on series including Escape at Dannemora, Blindspot, Hack, Treme, True Detective, House, John Adams, Outsiders and St. Elsewhere, among others. Notable film credits include Thank You for Your Service, The Green Mile, 16 Blocks, The Hurt Locker, World War Z and Concussion. Morse will be seen in the Jennifer Garner-led Apple miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me, which bowed on the platform on April 14th, and also stars alongside John Lithgow in Alejandro Monteverde’s forthcoming film, Cabrini.

Most recently playing the lead role of Kippy in Scott Ellis’ Broadway production of Take Me Out, Heck’s film credits include the Julia Hart-directed Amazon crime drama I’m Your Woman with Rachel Brosnahan, Joel and Ethan Coen’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and the forthcoming Searchlight/Hulu horror-thriller Dust. The actor has also recurred on FX’s The Old Man, Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer and Netflix’s Locke & Key.

Walker’s prize-winning short Passengers screened at over 40 film festivals in the U.S. and abroad, including Sundance, Telluride and AFI, and was broadcast on HBO.

Morse and Heck are both repped by attorney Diane Golden of Katz Golden Lerner. Morse is also with UTA and Kipperman Management. Heck’s other reps are at Gersh and Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates.