‘X-Men’ And ‘Watchmen’ Scribe David Hayter Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: APA has announced its signing of David Hayter, the award-winning screenwriter, actor, director and producer best known for scripting films that have pulled in well over $1B at the worldwide box office.

Hayter’s most well known, blockbuster writing credits include X-Men, X2: X-Men United, Dwayne Johnson starrer The Scorpion King and Zack Snyder’s Watchmen. He also worked on Marvel’s Black Widow, Iron Man and Hulk films, as well as The Chronicles of Riddick, DreamWorks Animation’s Voltron, and Midnight Ride for Disney and Johnny Depp.

The multi-hyphenate is best known on the TV side for writing on and exec producing Netflix’s cult hit Warrior Nun, which ran for two seasons. He has also sold shows to CBS, ABC, Fox, Showtime, Starz, Crunchyroll and WBTV, most recently selling an untitled action film to Amazon.

Hayter made his directorial debut with the 2014 indie horror film Wolves, starring Lucas Till and Jason Momoa, and is also an internationally recognized voice actor, having voiced Solid Snake and Big Boss in the global hit video game franchise Metal Gear Solid.

Other recent signings at APA include Clint Eastwood’s go-to screenwriter Nick Schenk and filmmaker Ariel Vroman, as well as such big-name actors as Regina Hall, William H. Macy, Donnie Yen, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cusack, Rosa Salazar, Mayan Lopez and Ken Jeong.

Hayter continues to be represented by Fourth Wall Management and attorney David B. Feldman of Brecheen Feldman Breimer.