David Cronenberg’s ‘The Shrouds’ Adds Sandrine Holt

EXCLUSIVE: Daredevil: Born Again actress Sandrine Holt has joined David Cronenberg’s next movie, The Shrouds opposite Guy Pearce, Vincent Cassel and Diane Kruger.

The project, which Deadline first reported, starts production on May 8 in Toronto and stars Cassel as Karsh, an innovative businessman and grieving widower, who builds a novel device to connect with the dead inside a burial shroud. This burial tool installed at his own state-of-the-art – though controversial cemetery allows him and his clients to watch their specific departed loved one decompose in real time. Karsh’s revolutionary business is on the verge of breaking into the international mainstream when several graves within his cemetery are vandalized and nearly destroyed, including that of his wife. While he struggles to uncover a clear motive for the attack, the mystery of who wrought this havoc, and why, drive him to reevaluate his business, marriage and fidelity to his late wife’s memory, as well as push him to new beginnings.

Holt plays a mysterious woman, the wife of a billionaire, who contacts Cassel’s Karsh about a strange project involving her husband.

Distribution for The Shrouds is being handled by SBS International, the sales arm of producer Saïd Ben Saïd (Elle), who is producing with Martin Katz for Prospero Pictures. The duo previously produced Cronenberg’s Maps to the Stars. Cronenberg was at Cannes last year with the Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen dystopian future pic, Crimes of the Future which NEON released stateside.

British born-Canadian Holt made her feature debut in the Black Robe from Driving Miss Daisy filmmaker Bruce Beresford. She’s starred on such series as House of Cards, American Gigolo, Better Call Saul, MacGyver, Mr. Robot, Hostages, and in such movies as Underworld: Awakening and Resident Evil: Apocalypse. She can be seen upcoming in the Marvel Studios/Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again.

Holt is repped by APA and Silver Lining Entertainment.