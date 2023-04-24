Danny Masterson Rape Retrial: Leah Remini, Date Rape Drugs & Scientology Take Center Stage; Prosecution’s Opening Statement Displays Vigor Lacking In First Case

“This case is about the forcible rape of three women,” Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller said in his opening statement Monday in Danny Masterson’s retrial on multiple rape charges. “The evidence will show they were drugged,” the prosecutor added of the three Jane Does at the heart of the Scientology spotlighting matter.

While employing language similar in scope to what the prosecutor used in his first remarks in the former That 70s Show star’s first trial last year that ended in a mistrial, Mueller strategically shifted tactics this time for a more visceral approach over what he believed happened to Jane Doe No. 1, aka Jen B, and the other women including Jane Doe No. 3, aka Christine B, who dated Masterson for several years, back in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Jane Doe No. 3 was “drugged and sodomized while unconscious” by “a man she loved,” Mueller said today, laying newly explicit emphasis on the theory that the defendant used date-rape drugs to incapacitate his victims. In the first trial, prosecutors strongly suggested but never truly came out to claim the “relatively famous” Masterson date-raped the Jane Does by dropping something in the fruity drinks he mixed for the women in question.

Addressing the jurors as he spoke in a much stronger voice than last time and with a constant stream of images of the Jane Does on the nearby video monitor, Mueller bluntly told the panel that there would be no “expert” taking the stand to testify whether the women had been slipped something by Masterson. However, Mueller did say that a member of the LAPD toxicology unit will testify how “common date-rape drugs metabolize” and the whether “they are consistent or inconsistent” with the situations all three Jane Does described suddenly feeling not long after Masterson handed them a drink.

With a vigor and a profanity-filled candor that was absent for the most part from the prosecution’s much more gentile opening statements during the first trial last October, Mueller today laid out a pointed and relatively succinct tale for the jury of a constant pattern of abusive, lewd, entitled and violent behavior by Masterson.

“This was normal,” the Assistant D.A. asserted of the assaults that Christine B allegedly suffered from her then-boyfriend.

If the inclusion of date-rape drugs to the case was a new move, the role of Scientology was not, though even the way the church was introduced tpday was noticeably different.

All three Jane Does in the case are former members of Scientology. Masterson is still a member.

“If you’re a member of the church and you have an issue (like a rape) with another member … you are not permitted to go to law enforcement,” Mueller said of the “church’s internal justice system.” The prosecutor explained that if Christine B, or any church member for that matter, went to the police to report such an alleged crime, she would be declared “a suppressed person” and promptly “excommunicated” from Scientology.

“You pulled it in …it’s your fault,” Mueller told the jurors about how Christine B was admonished by a church ethics officer in which she confided. “You have to give him [Masterson] sex when he wants it,” the Assistant D.A. said the ethics officer told Christine B, who was in a six-year relationship with Masterson, a second-generation Scientologist, and joined the church for him.

Even before today’s proceedings formally kicked off, there was some high Scientology drama in Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo’s courtroom.

Unlike the past trial, former Scientologist Leah Remini was also in attendance today — and that was a problem for the defense. A longtime sharp and critical thorn in church leader David Miscavige’s paw, Remini was served a subpoena by the defense “this morning” by the defense, who wanted the potential witness excluded from the proceedings.

With Remini sitting in the front row surrounded by an entourage, Olmedo denied the request before the jury was brought into the packed courtroom. Hesitant to reveal why it was a possibility the former King of Queens star would be called by the defense, new-ishly hired attorney Shawn Holley would only say Remini was a “percipient witness to certain conversations” — a statement the judge redefined as an impeachment witness, based on elements of Remini’s award-winning docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath.

Remini may also end up being a witness for the prosecution for Jane Doe No. 1, Assistant D.A. Mueller confirmed.

Things took another tense turn this morning when lead defense lawyer Phillip Cohen sought to have the Jane Does referred to as “accusers,” not victims. Olmedo quickly rejected that suggestion and Cohen’s claim that she previously agreed to such a designation. “In 20 years on the court, I have never said that, I never would,” the judge said as things came to a halt due to some tech-support issues.

On trial now for the same trio of sexual assault charges that a jury was deadlocked over in late November last year, the once network star has beefed up his defense team in the interim. Joining the returning Cohen at Masterson’s table is the high profile Holley, who clearly took a leading role right away today. A veteran of O.J. Simpson’s so-called Dream Team, plus legal battles for seemingly lost causes like Lindsey Lohan, the Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley LLP name partner could prove a decisive factor for the defense, especially when it comes to questioning Masterson’s accusers on the stand — an arena that Cohen often struggled to find a consistent tone in during the last trial.

It is unclear if the defense will roll the dice and put Masterson on the stand to testify in his own defense this time. Sticking to a more traditional playbook in such criminal cases, the actor did not testify in the first trial.

Though Judge Olmedo repeatedly said in the first trial that Scientology was q defendant in the criminal case, the church, its policies and an alleged cover-up of the asserted rapes were brought up frequently by the D.A.’s office. As they are expected to do this time round, the Cohen-led defense tried to varying degrees of failure in the first trial to do everything they could to inhibit mention of the Miscavige-run organization.

Based on pretrial rulings in this retrial, Scientology is certain to be a significant thrust of the prosecution’s case.

Add to that, Masterson is also up against a much-delayed 2019 civil case from a number of the Jane Does and others over claims of harassment and more by Masterson and the Church of Scientology after the now plaintiffs went to the LAPD. That case is expected to restart again later this summer.

Today’s slightly delayed in starting proceedings followed a week of jury selection, motions and other housekeeping. The retrial is expected to last over a month.

The prosecution’s opening statement is anticipated to concluded after the court’s regular morning break, with the defense set to beginning their opening statement later Monday.

First arrested in 2020 over incidents that occurred between 2001 and 2003 in his Hollywood Hills house, Masterson faces up to 45 years in state prison if found guilty on all three rape counts, as he did in the first trial. The actor, who was quickly fired from the Netflix comedy The Ranch at the end of 2017 as assault claims became known and has been excluded from the That 90s Show revival, always has said sex with the Jane Does had been consensual.

Expected to be in court every day, as he was in the five-week first trial, Masterson has been free on $3.3 million bail the past three years. As in the previous trial, Monday saw Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips in the courtroom, along with others in the family like sister-in-law Mackenzie Phillips, friends and defense consultants.