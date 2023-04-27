First-Look At Danny Dyer In ITVX Short Film ‘Stepping Stone’ From Teen Director Noah Caplan

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Dyer’s new short film Stepping Stone will launch on UK streamer ITVX during next month’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

We got the first images of Dyer (EastEnders) in the film, which comes from teenage filmmaker and actor Noah Caplan, who wrote the script aged 15 after a family tragedy. ITVX has swooped to pick up the film and will launch in next month. You can watch the trailer below.

Stepping Stone follows four completely different characters from different walks of life and on various points on the mental health spectrum. Each one takes a journey to seek help, with the first, all-important step being speaking to someone.

Dyer, who hosts The Wall for BBC One and is set to appear opposite David Tennant and Aidan Turner in Disney+ series Rivals, stars alongside Cush Berlyn (Trust), David ‘Sideman’ Whitely, Caplan and Georgia Moncur. The project, from Million Youth Media, was first unveiled in November 2021.

ITVX

“The power of this thing [the mind] is a mad old thing, so we’ve got to look after it,” said Dyer.

Stepping Stone will launch on ITV’s streaming service ITVX at the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Week on May 15. It comes from Yoof Media. Furthermore, it will be available on YouTube channel MYM on May 11 and a making-of doc titled Save Dom will launch on Yoof’s YouTube channel a day before.

“It was an absolute honour to work on this film with Danny Dyer and this fantastic team,” said Caplan. “This is a passion project that I have been working on since my sister was involved in and survived a tragic accident and I saw the effect this had on me and everyone around me. I am so grateful that this experience led me to give back to the world, through the power of film.

“We are really pleased to bring this very special short film to ITVX viewers in time for Mental Health Awareness Week 2023,” added Craig Morris, Managing Editor of ITVX.

Last week, we reported Whitney director Kevin Macdonald is working with charitable foundation Wellcome on a crowdsourced film about the world’s mental health titled I Hope This Helps.