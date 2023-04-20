Vertical Acquires Worldwide Rights To Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Parallel’ Starring Danielle Deadwyler, Aldis Hodge And Edwin Hodge 

EXCLUSIVE: In an early bid, Vertical has secured worldwide rights to Parallel, a new sci-fi thriller starring Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Aldis Hodge (One Night in Miami…) and Edwin Hodge (The Tomorrow War). The film directed by Kourosh Ahari (The Night), from a screenplay by Jonathan Keasey (Down Wind) and the Hodge brothers, is slated for release in theaters later this year.

Currently in post-production, Parallel is a remake of Lei Zheng’s award-winning Chinese film Parallel Forest that marks the first under the Hodges’ new banner, Hodge Brothers Productions. Pic tells the story of Vanessa (Deadwyler), who takes refuge at her family’s lake house to grieve after suffering the loss of her child. Accompanied by her husband, Alex (Aldis Hodge), and his brother, Martel (Edwin Hodge), Vanessa attempts to regain her sense of normalcy after the tragedy. But soon after their arrival, she experiences an aberration when she is attacked by a parallel universe’s version of herself. Faced with the reality that multiverses exist, she must reconcile the fact that these parallel gates will either hold the key to releasing her grief or trapping her forever.

Parallel is produced by Sean Lydiard, Jaylen Moore, Edwin Hodge, Aldis Hodge, Keasey, Elliot Michael Smith and Ann Zhang. Pic is exec produced by Richie Doyle, Raja Collins, Jovanna Burke, Deadwyler, Lei Zheng, Chengxi Li, Alex Bretow, Randall J. Bacon and Joseph Lanius, as well as Vertical’s Peter Jarowey, Rich Goldberg and Kristin Harris, and the BondIt trio of Luke Taylor, Tyler Gould and Mathew Helderman. Additional EPs include Danny R. Carmona, Alex Farnham, Charles H LaHaie, Dean Sheske, Michelle Seanez, Kris Meyer, Ron Baptiste and Ray Coleman. Vertical’s Sammi Farber served as the film’s associate producer.

The production companies behind the film include Rumble Riot Pictures and Hodge Brothers Productions. Financing was provided by Fremont Films, One Dollar Studios and BondIt Media Capital.

“We sought out a distributor who shared the same fervor for Parallel as we did as filmmakers and Vertical’s passion convinced us we had found a genuine partner who truly understood and shared our vision and dedication,” said producer Lydiard of Rumble Riot.

Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey added that “when the opportunity to partner on Parallel presented itself, we said yes immediately. With critically acclaimed source material and an excellent screenplay adaptation coupled with The Night‘s Kourosh Ahari set as director, we knew it would be a win-win. It is the perfect fit for Vertical and we look forward to working with Aldis, Edwin and their team for years to come.”

Jarowey and SVP of Production & Development Kristin Harris negotiated the deal for Parallel on behalf of Vertical, with Rumble Riot’s Lydiard on behalf of the production.