Dan Bongino Exits Fox News, Says He And Network Couldn’t Come To Terms On Extending Contract

Dan Bongino is departing Fox News, as the conservative host announced that his program last weekend was his last.

“It’s tough. It’s tough to say that,” Bongino said on his podcast on Thursday, adding that he was unable to come to terms with the network on a new deal.

“There is no acrimony. This isn’t like some WWE brawl that happened. We just couldn’t come to terms on an extension, and that is really it.”

“They were good to me for 10 years,” he said, adding that Fox News allowed him to do “one last show.”

Bongino had hosted Unfiltered with Dan Bongino on Saturday nights starting in 2021, but had been a contributor to the channel before that. Forbes first reported on his exit.

Also ending is Bongino’s radio show streamed on Fox Nation.

“We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors,” Fox News said in a statement.

Fox News will air Lawrence Jones Cross Country in the 9 PM ET slot on Saturday, followed by an encore of Gutfeld! A new schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fox News and Fox Corp. on Tuesday agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million in a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems to avert an extended defamation trial over the election software company’s claim that the network amplified false claims that it rigged the 2020 election. Bongino was not a part of the litigation, but the litigation put a spotlight on wild on-air claims and conspiracy theories made on its opinion programming. Fox defended its coverage of the election rigging claims as newsworthy.