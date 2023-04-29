Damon Lindelof Was Asked To Leave His ‘Star Wars’ Project, He Admits

Damon Lindelof has admitted he was told to stay far, far away from the Star Wars universe.

The creator of “Lost” and “The Leftovers” told Esquire’s “Explain This” that he did not leave the Star Wars project that he was working on by choice. Lindelof was cowriting a Star Wars film when things came to an end.

“I was in more than talks to join the Star Wars universe,” Lindelof said to Esquire. “I joined the Star Wars universe and was asked to leave.”

Despite the snub – Lindelof left out specifics on who or what caused the rift – he indicated he was willing to come back.

“Will I get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again?” Lindelof said in the interview. “Absolutely.”

“If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again,” he said, “or again again try, as Yoda would say.”

Meanwhile, Lindelof is working on the Peacock original series Mrs. Davis, about a woman who goes on a quest to destroy a controlling A.I. that influences the entire world.