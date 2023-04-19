Daisy Ridley’s Sundance Pic ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’ Lands At Oscilloscope

EXCLUSIVE: Oscilloscope has acquired U.S. rights to Sometimes I Think About Dying, directed by Rachel Lambert, and starring Daisy Ridley, Dave Merheje, Parvesh Cheena, Marcia Debonis, Meg Stalter, and Brittany O’Grady. The film had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. O-Scope is planning a traditional theatrical release for the film later this year.

“I am thrilled that this film I love so much, and was created with so much care by our team, has found its home with Oscilloscope,” said Lambert. “Their legacy precedes them. Every time I see their logo pop up before a film, I can rest assured I am about to watch something artful and moving. Knowing that stamp will precede a film I directed is a real honor. I so look forward to sharing SOMETIMES I THINK ABOUT DYING with audiences.”

Daisy Ridley Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The film was written by Kevin Armento, Stefanie Abel Horowitz, and Katy Wright-Mead; and produced by Alex Saks, Ridley, Dori Rath, Lauren Beveridge and Brett Beveridge.

The film follows Fran (Ridley) who is lost on the dreary Oregon coast and finds solace in her cubicle, listening to the constant hum of officemates and occasionally daydreaming to pass the time. She is ghosting through life, unable to pop her bubble of isolation, when a friendly new coworker, Robert, persistently tries to connect with her. Though it goes against every fiber of her being, she may have to give this guy a chance. Director Rachel Lambert and team craft beautiful cinema for this delicately told story of love for the socially awkward and emotionally challenged.

O-Scope’s Dan Berger said, “There’s so much that Sometimes I Think About Dying nails about the coexisting mundanity and beauty of life,” said O-Scope’s Dan Berger. “The script by Kevin, Stefanie, and Katy is wry and touching in equal measure, and the tone struck by Rachel’s direction and all the performances—led by Daisy and Dave—perfectly toe that line. This is a movie that is so strongly rooted in its world, it will transport you there and it will make you laugh and feel feelings during your stay. It’s a true experience.”

It was recently announced at Star Wars celebration that Ridley would be reprising her role as Rey in one of the Star Wars: New Jedi Order movies with Steven Knight writing and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. She has been filming the noir thriller Magpie, based on a story she had developed, and will next be seen in The Marsh King’s Daughter and Young Woman and the Sea. Ridley is repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

The deal was negotiated with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.