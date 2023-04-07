Daisy Ridley Returning As Rey In Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy & Steven Knight Star Wars Movie

Daisy Ridley is to reprise her role as Rey in the upcoming Star Wars movie directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, while Dave Filoni and James Mangold will helm other films in the franchise.

The news was revealed at the Star Wars Celebration in London this morning, which saw a guest appearance from Ridley. Her movie from Obaid-Chinoy, penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, will be set after the events of her previous movie in the franchise, Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, and as she builds a new Jedi Order. Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson were previously attached. Scroll down for footage of her Star Wars Celebration appearance.

Meanwhile, Dave Filoni and James Mangold will helm the other two new movies in the franchise, one of which will be centered on the dawn of the Jedi and the other on the New Republic.

Star Wars Celebration also saw appearances from the likes of Jude Law and Rosario Dawson, the stars of upcoming The Mandalorian spin-offs Skeleton Crew and Ahsoka. The latter unveiled trailer and will be release in August 2023 as the next in the Disney+ franchise.