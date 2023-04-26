Skip to main content
‘Big Mood’: First-Look At Nicola Coughlan & Lydia West In Comedy Series; Playground Promotions; ‘Rebus’ Reboot Into Production; Amazon’s ‘Dahaan’ Trailer — Global Briefs

Audible Orders New Podcasts From Daisy May Cooper, Lolly Adefope, Mo Gilligan & Dara Ó Briain; Re-Ups Jack Whitehall, Kurupt FM, Alan Partridge, French & Saunders Series

Daisy May Cooper, Lolly Adefope, Mo Gilligan and Dara Ó Briain Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images/Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage/John Phillips/Getty Images for Bauer Media

EXCLUSIVE: Audible has revealed a new slate of UK comedy podcasts, including new series from comedians Daisy May Cooper, Lolly Adefope, Mo Gilligan and Dara Ó Briain.

Alongside the new commissions, Audible is returning series From The Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast (series 3), The Kurupt FM Podkast (series 3), French and Saunders: Titting About (series 4) and Jack Whitehall’s Safe Space (series 2).

In Educating Daisy, May Cooper’s first podcast, the actress and comedian will host guests including Tim Key, Diane Morgan and Katie Price, as they try to convince her to read their favorite novels.

Lolly Adefope’s Fanmail will see the actress and character comedian talking to fans and celebrities about some burning questions. The pod is produced by Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow, which also produces From The Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast.

Also hosting his first podcast is comedian Dara Ó Briain. Timewasters is a panel show format, in which fellow comics competitively offer up stories of when their lives and time have been most comprehensively wasted – from weeks sunk on failed fitness fads, to hours frittered away on property websites.

Mo Gilligan’s Spotlight is a stand-up show which will shine a light on some of the fresh names in British comedyEach episode, recorded live in a London comedy club, sees the triple BAFTA-winning comedian hosting a hand-picked bill of under-represented British stand-ups.

Also coming to Audible Plus are a number of stand-up specials, including Noel Fielding, Stewart Lee, Jo Brand and Eddie Izzard.

The slate launches this spring with individual launch dates to be revealed in coming weeks.

“Audible is shaping up to be the home of comedy in 2023”, said Aurelie de Troyer, Head of Content UK and Canada at Audible. “Alongside our existing critically-acclaimed and award-winning slate, we’re delighted to be investing in both up-and-coming voices, as well as bringing A-list British comic talent to our audience.”

