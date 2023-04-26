The CW Picks Up ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’; Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson To Star In Book Adaptation

Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones, Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan and Scott Patterson as Harry Sullivan.

The CW is partnering with CTV and Fremantle on Sullivan’s Crossing, a drama series based on Robyn Carr’s bestselling book.

CW alums Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) and Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls) will join Morgan Kohan (Batwoman) in the drama that follows a star neurosurgeon (Kohan) who appears to have it all until her business partner is indicted for fraud and she finds herself charged with negligence. She leaves Boston to return to her home of Sullivan’s Crossing, a remote campground by her estranged father Sully (Patterson). There, she meets a newcomer named Cal Jones (Murray).

The 10-episode first season, which is airing on CTV in Canada, is targeted for this fall.

“Sullivan’s Crossing is an emotionally rich, authentic family drama that will immediately resonate with audiences thanks to an incredible cast and relatable themes of self-reflection, second chances and the power of community,” said Brad Schwartz, CW’s entertainment president.

The drama is from executive producers Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry, the team behind Netflix’s Virgin River. It’s also exec produced by Reel World Management in association with CTV and Fremantle with Roth also acting as showrunner.

Mike Volpe and Mark Gingras serve as producers, while Michela Di Mondo and Hilary Martin are exec producing for Fremantle.