Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Developing Unscripted Tattoo Transformation Series ‘Redemption Ink’ At Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is in early development on the unscripted tattoo transformation series Redemption Ink for Hulu. Matt Bazan created the series which is inspired by Luis Gutierrez’s concept for his tattoo shop of the same name.

Redemption Ink follows ex-gang and hate group members at a crossroads in their lives. As a first step toward redemption, these troubled individuals are covering up their gangland tattoos, which stand as constant reminders of their dark and complex histories. While sitting in the chair, they will share their emotional stories with the talented tattoo artists devoted to giving them hope.

Jackson is an executive producer through his G-Unit Film & Television banner alongside SallyAnn Salsano for 495 Productions. Luis Gutierrez will serve as a producer.

Under his banner, G-Unit Film & Television, Jackson has produced a wide variety of content across numerous platforms, most notably the hit Starz series Power, which he starred in, executive produced, and directed. As part of his prior deal at Starz, Jackson served as an executive producer in the expansion of the Power universe with spin-offs Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force, and the most recently announced projects in development: three BMF spinoffs, and the British boxing drama Fightland. Jackson is represented by APA and attorney Steve Savva.