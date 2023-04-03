‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: Reports Of HBO Show’s Demise Have Been “Greatly Exaggerated,” Says EP Jeff Schaffer

Don’t go sending Curb Your Enthusiasm to an early grave just yet.

After producer Jon Hayman suggested last week that the HBO series might be coming to an end with its upcoming 12th season, executive producer Jeff Schaffer told Deadline that isn’t necessarily the case.

“Reports of our demise have been greatly exaggerated. We literally just finished shooting last week. So, yeah, we’re done,” he said, adding that the crew, including Larry David himself, ends each season with the expectation that the series may or may not continue.

“My first season was Season 5. And you know what the final episode of that season was called? ‘The End.’ Not ironically. That was 15 years ago. So every season is the last season. It’s been this way forever,” he continued. “Larry’s put all the ideas he likes into the season. He’s the only one who thinks he’s never gonna have another good idea. So, of course, he’s done for a while. But you know, usually he goes out and has spirited encounters with the westside of Los Angeles and then ideas come. So we’re in the same spot we’re always in. It’s just business as usual.”

So, in short, the door isn’t closed? “There’s not even a door,” Schaffer insisted.

As for what to expect from Season 12, Schaffer didn’t reveal many details other than the latest installment is “very, very fun.”

“It was some of the hardest I’ve ever laughed on set,” he said. Since production has wrapped, Schaffer and the rest of the team have transitioned to editing.

He continued, “We write it three times, because we write the outline, we write it on set, and we’re writing in the edit room now. It’s great. It’s gonna be a great season. I’m really excited about it. And I think people are really, really gonna like it.”

HBO hasn’t commented on whether or not the series might be ending. Last August, the premium network ordered a 12th season of the show that stars the Seinfeld co-creator as an over-the-top version of himself. The series also stars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson.

Curb Your Enthusiasm is executive produced by David, Schaffer and Jeff Garlin with Laura Streicher and Jennifer Corey as co-executive producers.