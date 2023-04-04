‘Cruel Intentions’ Series Adaptation Lands Greenlight At Amazon

An updated take on the cult 1999 movie Cruel Intentions, which has been in development at Amazon Freevee since 2021, has been picked up to series, Deadline has confirmed with sources.

The series adaptation, set in Washington D.C., hails from writers Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman, Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios and Original Film.

In this new incarnation of the premise, which is rooted in the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Choderlos de Laclos, two ruthless step siblings will do anything to stay on top. In this case, of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations — even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.

Fisher is writing the pilot with Goodman supervising. The duo will write the series together.

The 1999 film, written and directed by Roger Kumble, starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair. The film is a modern retelling of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 novel Les Liaisons dangereuses, set in New York City among rich high schoolers. It was followed by a prequel in 2000 and sequel in 2004, as well as a jukebox musical in 2015.

Neal H. Moritz of Original Film, who produced the 1999 movie, is executive producing alongside the company’s Pavun Shetty. Also exec producing are Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and Bruce Mellon.

Original Film and Sony TV previously teamed for a sequel TV series to the movie, headlined by Gellar reprising her role, which went to pilot at NBC.

TVLine, which broke the news, reported that while the series was originally planned to air on Amazon’s free streaming service Freevee, there is a possibility that the series could air on its Prime Video service.

Amazon declined to comment.