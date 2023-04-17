Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards Winners: Peter Morgan’s ‘Patriots’ Wins Best New Play — Full List 

Peter Morgan (The Crown) was among the top winners at this year’s Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards with his latest production, Patriots, which took home the coveted Michael Billington Award for Best New Play.

Patriots is the first new play penned by Morgan in a decade. The production is billed as an “incisive study of Russian dissidence via Putin’s friend-turned-foe, Boris Berezovsky.”

Deadline first broke news of the production, which opened at the London’s Almeida Theatre in July with Tom Hollander in the lead role.

Elsewhere, Jodie Comer – who has swept the theatre awards circuit this year for her performance in Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie – was pipped to the Best Actress gong by Patsy Ferran, who won for A Streetcar Named Desire. Ferran joined the production four days before the first performance, where she stars alongside Paul Mescal.

The prize for Best Actor went to Hamilton alum Giles Terera for his performance in two productions: Othello at the National Theatre and Blues for an Alabama Sky. The director of the latter, Lynette Linton, picked up Best Director, while Tyrell Williams won the prize for Most Promising Playwright, his debut Red Pitch.

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s cult 1988 film My Neighbour Totoro continued its awards season dominance with Tom Pye taking home the award for Best Designer.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best New Play (The Michael Billington Award) — Peter Morgan, Patriots

Best Musical (The Peter Hepple Award) — Oklahoma!, Young Vic, Bard SummerScape & associates

Best Actor — Giles Terera, Othello and Blues For An Alabama Sky

Best Actress — Patsy Ferran, A Streetcar Named Desire

Best Shakespearean Performance (The Trewin Award) — Arthur Hughes, Richard III

Best Director — Lynette Linton, Blues For An Alabama Sky

Best Designer — Tom Pye, My Neighbour Totoro

Most Promising Playwright — Tyrell Williams, Red Pitch

Most Promising Newcomer (The Jack Tinker Award) — Lizzie Annis, The Glass Menagerie

The Empty Space Peter Brook Award — New Diorama