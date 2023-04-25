‘Ted Lasso’s Cristo Fernández Boards Apple’s ‘Acapulco’ & Disney+’s ‘Alexander 2’

EXCLUSIVE: Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso) has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series Acapulco for Season 3 and the Disney+ film Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day reimagination.

In Acapulco, Fernández will portray an artist and community organizer. Deadline exclusively announced the addition of Jaime Camil in the role of Alejandro for Season 3. Production on the 10-episode new season is currently underway.

When Acapulco returns with new episodes, it’s time to reconcile past mistakes and exciting new beginnings. In the present story, older Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. While in 1985, younger Maximo (Enrique Arrizon) continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he’s worked so hard to build.

The cast also includes Fernando Carsa (as Memo), Damián Alcázar (Don Pablo), Camila Perez (Julia), Chord Overstreet (Chad), Vanessa Bauche (Nora), Regina Reynoso (Sara), Raphael Alejandro (Hugo), Jessica Collins (Diane), Rafael Cebrián (Hector), Carlos Corona (Esteban) and Regina Orozco (Lupe).

Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman created the series. Executive producers include Winsberg and director Jay Karas; Derbez and Ben Odell for 3Pas Studios; Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, as well as Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company. Sonia Almanza Gambaro co-executive produces for 3Pas Studios. Sam Laybourne serves as showrunner.

In Alexander 2, Fernández will bring to life the character Chavo, a cook who meets the Garcias while the family is on a road trip. He bonds with Frank (Jesse Garcia), a fellow chef. Production is underway in New Mexico.

From writer Matt Lopez and director Marvin Lemus, Alexander tells the story of 11-year-old Alexander Garcia (Thom Nemer), who thinks he has the worst luck in the world. When his family sets off on a road trip to California, he’s pretty sure disaster awaits at every corner. His anxiety only increases when a family secret is revealed.

The film also stars Eva Longoria, Cheech Marin, Paulina Chávez and Rose Portillo.

Alexander 2, a new take on Judith Viorst’s book following a 2014 movie starring Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner, is produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Lisa Henson.

Fernández currently can be seen in the Apple TV+ hit series Ted Lasso reprising the role of Dani Rojas he’s portrayed since Season 1. The actor and former professional soccer star made his debut in the Marvel Universe last year in a post-credit scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Up next, he will star as Wheeljack in the film Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts.

Fernández recently wrapped production on the indie film Sisters which he starred in—alongside Marta Cross, Valeria Maldonado and Virginia Novello— and executive produced through his Espectro MX Films production banner. The company is currently in pre-production on the feature film adaptation of his short film, Fuera de Serie, based on the real-life story of Mexican engineer, Guillermo González Camarena.

He is repped by Gersh, Authentic Talent & Management, CKG (London) and Jacoway Austen, et al.