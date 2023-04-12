DC’s ‘Creature Commandos’ Gets Voice Cast Including Frank Grillo, David Harbour, Maria Bakalova, Indira Varma, More

Frank Grillo, David Harbour, Maria Bakalova, Indira Varma, Zoe Chao, Alan Tudyk, Sean Gunn and Steve Agee have been set as the voice cast for DC’s new animated series Creature Commandos.

The seven-episode show focused on the creation of a black ops team out of prisoners (a precursor to the Suicide Squad in DC mythology) was part of the initial 10 film and TV projects revealed in January by new DC Studios co-chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Those projects are interconnected in the DCU in the Chapter 1 phase “Gods and Monsters.”

Sean Gunn will voice Weasel, Grillo is Rick Flag Sr., Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Varma is The Bride, Chao is Nina Mazursky, Tudyk is Dr. Phosphorus, Harbour is Eric Frankenstein and Agee is John Economos.

James Gunn wrote all the episodes of the series, which doesn’t have a premiere date as of yet.

James Gunn confirmed the castings via Twitter and noted that Grillo was joining as Flag “across all media,” furthering the plan by Gunn and Safran to have actors play DC characters in both animated and live-action incarnations in the DCU.

Collider broke the first news of the casting Wednesday ahead of Warner Bros Discovery’s streaming presentation that included the first look at the DC Batman spinoff series The Penguin starring Colin Farrell.