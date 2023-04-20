Connor McDavid & Boston Goalie Duo’s Record-Setting Seasons Spotlighted In NHL Network Awards Show

One skater who filled the net more than anyone else this hockey season and two goalies who backstopped their team to a historic campaign will be featured in this year’s awards special on NHL Network.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and the Boston Bruins’ Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman will discuss their superior years for the 2023 NHL Regular Season Awards Show, which airs at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 22.

McDavid, the league’s dominant player and arguably the greatest athlete in the world today, put up regular-season numbers the NHL hasn’t seen in nearly three decades, scoring 64 goals and adding 89 assists for 153 points — a total not seen since Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux’s 161 in 1995-96. He will win his third straight Art Ross Trophy as the league’s top point scorer, and his fifth overall, along with his first Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy for most goals.

Ullmark and Swayman teamed to lead the Bruins to the single greatest regular season in the NHL’s 106-year history, with 65 wins and 135 points, both records. They also became the first goalie tandem to record a 40-win and a 20-win season, with Ullmark winning 40 and Swayman 24. Along the way, they have tickled fans with their trademark post-win “goalie hug,” where they crouch down, then spread their arms and stand back up for a joyful embrace.

Executive produced by NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer, the 2023 NHL Regular Season Awards Show celebrates of the accomplishments of the NHL regular-season award winners. The special will be anchored by Anna Dua of NHL Network, Alexa Landestoy of NBC Sports Washington and former NHL player Jody Shelley of Fox Sports Ohio

Round 1 of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs is under way, with McDavid’s Oilers facing the Los Angeles Kings for a second straight year and the Bruins taking on last year’s top regular-season team, the Florida Panthers. Games are airing on ESPN, ESPN 2, TNT, TBS and ABC.