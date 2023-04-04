Cohen Media Group Picks Up Bernard-Henri Lévy Doc ‘Slava Ukraini’ 

Cohen Media Group (CMG) has acquired US rights to the feature documentary Slava Ukraini, co-directed by French philosopher and activist Bernard-Henri Lévy.

The doc will open in select theaters on May 3 before moving to digital/VOD platforms on May 5.

Lévy co-directed the pic with Marc Roussel (The Will to See). The philosopher has been traveling throughout Ukraine since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Slava Ukraini follows Lévy on the ground during the first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, through to the Ukrainian counteroffensive in September 2022, until the aftermath of the liberation of Kherson at the end of 2022.

The synopsis reads: Lévy and his team move all around the country, embedded with the Ukrainian special forces, filming Bakhmut, Lyman, Izium, and Kharkiv; standing in solidarity with the citizens of Kyiv during attacks on civilian infrastructure; showing the evacuation of civilians in Donbas; following the heroes in action near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, descending underground into the mines where workers are on the frontline and more.

“Cohen Media Group takes great pride in presenting these important and personal films that Bernard-Henri Lévy has generously and faithfully undertaken to alert the world to the atrocities and struggles that have fallen upon the Ukrainian people,” said Charles S. Cohen, CMG Chairman, and CEO.

Lévy added: “I am happy to bring to the US, all over the country, fresh and new images of the large-scale massacres committed by Russia and of the heroism of Ukrainian defenders.”

The deal was negotiated by CMG Senior Vice President Robert Aaronson and Renan Artukmac, Deputy Senior Vice President, International Sales for France Télévisions.