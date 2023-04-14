Coachella 2023: All 6 Livestream Links, Plus Set Times For Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean & Every Other Performer

Coachella will be streaming this year’s performances on its official YouTube Channel from more stages than ever before across its two weekends, April 14-16 and April 21-23. There are six feeds, each of which corresponds with one of the festival’s stages: Coachella Main Stage, Outdoor Theater, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi, Sonora (weekend 2 Yuma Stage). A feed for each is embedded below.

Bad Bunny will play Fridays, April 14 & 21. Those dates will also see performances by Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Blondie and Kaytranada.

The lineup for Saturdays, April 15 & 22, includes headliner Blackpink along with Rosalía, boygenius, Charlie XCX and many more.

Sundays at this year’s festival — April 16 & 23 — will see Frank Ocean headline after performances from Björk, Kali Uchis and Porter Robinson.

One last-minute addition: Blink-182 will hit the stage Friday at 6:45 p.m., marking Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker’s first appearance together since 2014.

To find out where (and when) to look for a specific act, see the set times charts directly below.

Here are the 6 livefeed streams in order:

COACHELLA STAGE

OUTDOOR THEATER

SAHARA

MOJAVE

GOBI

SONORA

In between sets, livestream viewers will be able to tune into exclusive on-the-ground coverage of the art, artists, creators, installations and behind-the-scenes Shorts moments.

Fans can interact with some of their favorite artists via Shorts found on the festival’s YouTube page where fans can help build the set lists for Calvin Harris, Becky G and Burna Boy. Fans can also show Blackpink how they’re getting ready for their first-ever headlining performance. Shorts will offer fans exclusive content from creators like Amelia Dimoldenberg, Alan Chikin Chow, Alex Warren, Adam W, Airrack, Alisha Marie, Ashley Li, Adam W, Benoftheweek, Frankie Lapenna, gabschase, Larray, Mattie Westbrouck, Milad Mirg and Miss Remi Ashten, who will be collaborating with artists and giving viewers an exclusive look at what’s happening on-the-ground while hyping them up for the festival’s biggest performances.

YouTube and Coachella will release exclusive merchandise from artists including headliners Bad Bunny and Blackpink, plus Becky G, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Ethel Cain, Fisher, Porter Robinson, Yungblud and more.

For both weekends, YouTube Premium members will have exclusive insider access to pre-party footage, giving fans a glimpse into artists’ pre-show preparations, including those of Jackson Wang on Sunday April 16, Eladio Carrión on Saturday April 22 and Yaeji on Sunday 4/23.