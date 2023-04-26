‘Coach Prime’ Renewed For Season 2 By Prime Video Sports

Sports Emmy-nominated docuseries Coach Prime will return for a second season. Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders announced the renewal of the Prime Video Sports docuseries Wednesday during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

The upcoming season, which is currently in production, will follow Coach Prime throughout his inaugural season at the University of Colorado with the Colorado Buffaloes and, like Season 1, takes viewers inside the locker room and on the field during games and practices throughout the 2023 season.

“The customer reception of Season 1 of Coach Prime far exceeded expectations. Our customers loved getting an inside look as Deion Sanders established a culture of teamwork, belief, and winning at JSU.” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content. “Deion has brought that same leadership to Colorado and has had an instant impact on recruiting and expectations. We can’t wait to witness this season unfold through the lives of the players and coaches at Colorado, and we are excited to deliver more must-watch football content to the Prime Video schedule this fall.”

Constance Schwartz-Morini, co-founder/CEO of SMAC Entertainment and executive producer of Coach Prime said, “We are thrilled to begin production with Prime Video on the second season of Coach Prime. Viewers can expect an exclusive, inside look at a historic Power Five football program, as Coach Prime embarks on a new journey to enact change, inspire, and build a winning team at Colorado. #weainthardtofind”

Coach Prime is executive produced by SMAC Entertainment’s Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and FredAnthony Smith. Coach Prime is a co-production from Prime Video Sports and SMAC Productions, a division of SMAC Entertainment.