Dana Bash To Anchor CNN’s ‘Inside Politics,’ John King Moves To 2024 Campaign Reporting Project

Dana Bash will become the new anchor of CNN’s Inside Politics on weekdays, as current anchor John King moves to a reporting project for the 2024 presidential campaign.

Inside Politics, airing at noon ET, remained a part of the network’s daytime schedule as the morning and afternoon hours were overhauled as CNN News Central.

Bash, chief political correspondent, will continue as co-anchor of the Sunday show State of the Union, along with Jake Tapper.

King, the network’s chief national correspondent, will lead a new reporting project focused on voters in key battleground states. The project will focus on the voters, “giving them a voice and telling in-depth and nuanced stories about how they view politicians and political issues throughout the election cycle.” He also will continue on the network’s election night coverage and other special events. King has guided viewers through the network’s “magic wall,” breaking down voter data as the results come in.

King has anchored the revived Inside Politics for six years. According to the network, Inside Politics has averaged 629,000 total viewers per day, ahead of CNN’s total average for the day. It has ranked #2 in the 25-54 demo, according to Nielsen.