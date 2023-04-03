CMT Music Awards 2023 Winners: Lainey Wilson & Jelly Roll Top List As Kane Brown & Katelyn Jae Brown Take Video Of The Year

The CMT Music Awards 2023 proved to be a big night for Jelly Roll who topped the night as the most-awarded artist taking home three trophies.

The “Son of a Sinner” hitmaker took the awards in the categories Male Video of the Year, Breakthrough Male Video of the Year and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year. Taking two trophies was Lainey Wilson who won Female Video of the Year for “Heart Like a Truck” and Collaborative Video of the Year for “Wait in the Truck” in a duet with Hardy.

Video of the Year was awarded to Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown for “Thank God.”

The fans have spoken and winners were revealed when the biggest names in music and entertainment gathered in Austin tonight for the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS. Co-hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, the live show Austin featured epic performances, first-ever collaborations, and world premieres as part of country music’s entirely fan-voted awards show.

First-time winners claimed the night with most wins for Jelly Roll (3), closely followed by Lainey Wilson (2), and with HARDY, Megan Moroney and Katelyn Brown taking home one belt buckle each.

2023 CMT MUSIC AWARD WINNERS

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like A Truck”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Zac Brown Band – “Out In The Middle”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll – “Son of A Sinner” (from CMT All Access)

Artists that performed at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, included Alanis Morissette + Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Gwen Stefani + Carly Pearce, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, The Black Crowes + Darius Rucker, Tyler Hubbard, and Wynonna Judd + Ashley McBryde. All-Star Tributes included Lynyrd Skynyrd feat. Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash & Warren Haynes with LeAnn Rimes & Wynonna Judd joining as “The Honkettes;” and Gary Clark Jr. performing a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Presenters included Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Charles Esten, Dixie D’Amelio, Dustin Lynch, Hardy, Ian Bohen + Jen Landon (Yellowstone), Jon Pardi, LeAnn Rimes, Madison Bailey (Outer Banks), Max Thieriot (CBS’ Fire Country), Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things), Parker McCollum, Peter Frampton, Shania Twain, Steve Howey (True Lies) and Travis Kelce.