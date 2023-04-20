PVR Inox Managing Director Ajay Bijli To Deliver Keynote Address At CinemaCon

Ajay Bijli, founder of India’s PVR Cinemas and Managing Director of PVR Inox, will deliver the Exhibition Keynote address on International Day at this year’s CinemaCon (April 24-27) in Las Vegas.

India’s first multiplex chain with a 25-year history, PVR Cinemas managed to weather the pandemic and recently merged with rival Inox Leisure to create the largest cinema circuit in India. The merged entity operates 1,683 screens across 115 cities throughout India and Sri Lanka.

“I am delighted to be invited by CinemaCon to present a special International Day keynote address on behalf of exhibition representing the Indian film and cinema industry,” said Bijli.

Noting that both PVR and Inox have a reputation for being “game changers” in the industry, Bijli said the newly branded PVR Inox is now investing in advanced technologies to upgrade the theatrical experience, including premium large format (PLF) experiences, luxury seating, unique food and beverage options, as well as optimized sound and projection systems.

“India currently has the highest number of movie releases and amongst the highest admissions, and though the pandemic severely impacted our industry for nearly two years with operating restrictions, the Indian market was the first to recover among global cinema chains,” Bijli added.

Bijli also noted that India’s post-pandemic box office recovery is being helped by the access theatres have to a “huge pipeline of Indian-produced movies in the form of Hindi and regional content, apart from overseas Hollywood content, coupled with India’s passionate movie-goers.”

CinemaCon Managing Director, Mitch Neuhauser, said: “With upwards of 71% of the global box office coming from overseas, international exhibitors play a more important role than ever before. India continues to cultivate a strong movie-going culture having established stature and continuity.”

Held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, CinemaCon is attended by nearly 6,000 delegates including cinema owners and operators, Hollywood studios and exhibition suppliers from around the world.