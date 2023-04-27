‘Christopher Robin’ R-Rated Hybrid Comedy Series In The Works

Boat Rocker and Shamier Anderson and Stephan James’ Bay Mills Studios are developing Christopher Robin, an R-rated comedic reimagining of A.A. Milne’s beloved characters, Christopher Robin and Winnie-the-Pooh, as a television series.

The project is based on an original script from Charlie Kesslering (Most Likely To, Turned On), who will also executive produce. Conrad Vernon (Shrek 2, Sausage Party) is on-board to direct the pilot episode and executive produce.

Christopher Robin is a comedic live-action/animation hybrid reimagining of A.A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh. Per the logline: Christopher Robin is a disillusioned New Yorker navigating his quarter-life crisis with the help of the weird talking animals who live beyond a drug-induced portal outside his derelict apartment complex, the Hundred Acres.

In addition to Kesslering and Vernon, Christopher Robin is also being executive produced by Nick Nantell for Boat Rocker, and Shamier Anderson and Stephan James for Bay Mills Studios. Holly Hubsher is overseeing the project for Bay Mills Studios.