‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’ Becomes Nielsen’s Most-Streamed Comedy Special In A Measurement Week

Chris Rock set a streaming record with his latest comedy special.

In its first full week on Netflix, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage earned the title of most-streamed comedy special in a measurement week from March 6 to 12, according to Nielsen. That is, at least since Nielsen began tracking streaming content in 2017.

The special jumped 48% over its opening weekend viewership to 798M viewing minutes, putting it at No. 9 on Nielsen’s overall streaming charts for that week.

Selective Outrage outperformed Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones for the title, far surpassing that special’s previous record of 573M viewing minutes in a week. Rock’s comedy special also made it into the Top 4 most-streamed comedy specials for the previous measurement week, despite just over 24 hours of availability. The special was carried on Netflix on Saturday evening of that interval, drawing 418M viewing minutes.

You was back atop the overall streaming chart this week, after Netflix dropped the remaining episodes of Season 4. The series tallied 1.4B viewing minutes from Thursday to Sunday, with 62% of the viewing attributed to the five new episodes.

Three additional titles also made it into the billion-minute club this week, two of which also belonged to Netflix. Both Outer Banks and MH370: The Plane That Disappeared raked in 1.2B viewing minutes, putting them in second and third place, respectively.

With the final episode debuting just hours before the week’s measurement window closed, HBO‘s The Last of Us brought in 1.1B viewing minutes and came in fourth place. That was 5% higher than the previous week’s viewership, according to Nielsen.

Nielsen’s measurement only accounts for viewing on HBO Max, but the network said that a series-high 8.2M people tuned in for the finale episode across linear and digital platforms on March 12.

The Mandalorian fell one spot to No. 6 this week, but viewership was actually up 8% vs. Season 3’s premiere week to 889M minutes. The Star Wars series was bumped down by Netflix’s Luther: The Fallen Sun, which tallied 898M viewing minutes at took fifth place.

Now measured by Nielsen, Paramount+ held onto its spot for the second week on the streaming charts. With NCIS‘ viewership on the Paramount Global platform added to the procedural’s weekly audience on Netflix, NCIS came in seventh place in the overall rankings (with 888M minutes).

Here is the full Top 10, with streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: