Chris Pine To Play King Magnifico In Disney Animation’s ‘Wish’ – CinemaCon

Disney distribution boss Tony Chambers said Wednesday during the studio’s CinemaCon presentation that Dungeons and Dragons and Star Trek star Chris Pine will voice King Magnifico in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ new musical comedy Wish.

Pine joins already cast Oscar winner Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk.

Pine’s character is the ruler of Rosas, a magical kingdom where wishes really do come true.

“As the most powerful person in the kingdom, King Magnifico needed to be played by someone who could give all the charm, cleverness and charisma to this magnanimous character, and Chris is beautifully bringing all of that and then some,” said Jennifer Lee, Wish‘s executive producer and one of the pic’s scribes.

Wish opens in the traditional Disney corridor of November 22. The film also helps mark the culmination of Disney100, a yearlong celebration honoring the legacy of Walt Disney.

Wish introduces Asha (DeBose), a sharp-witted idealist who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force — a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star set out to prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Oscar-winning director Chris Buck (Frozen franchise) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Raya and the Last Dragon) are directors, with Peter Del Vecho (Frozen franchise) producing and Juan Pablo Reyes (Encanto) co-producing. Allison Moore (Night Sky, Manhunt) is also a co-writer. Original songs are by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy winning producer-songwriter-musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by Dave Metzger.

Pine is represented by John Carrabino Management, CAA and SBV Talent Agency.