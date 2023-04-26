Chris Evans & Ana de Armas Skydance Spy Action Pic ‘Ghosted’ Most Watched Movie Debut In Apple TV+ History

EXCLUSIVE: Skydance’s spy action comedy, Ghosted, is the most watched movie debut to date in AppleTV+ history per Samba TV.

In the pic’s first two days after dropping on April 21 –and we hear viewership has continued to swell into Monday and Tuesday– the Dexter Fletcher directed movie pulled in 328,5K. That’s more than the first two days of other highly viewed AppleTV+ movies including Finch (Nov. 5, 2021 debut) at 228,5K, Spirited (Nov. 18, 2022) at 174K, Tetris (March 31) at 88K and My Mind & Me (Nov 4, 2022) at 78,1K.

The data came from a panel of 3.1M SmartTV households who tuned in for at least one minute. Samba TV’s research panel is balanced and weighted to the U.S. Census (around 112M) across age, gender, ethnicity and household income. Its panel is nearly 100 times larger than Nielsen’s household footprint of 45K homes.

We’re also hearing that the completion rate for Ghosted is 20% above AppleTV+’s average rate. Apple TV+ provided no comment on Samba TV’s research. We hear that the numbers are actually much bigger than the Samba TV sampling.

Dallas Lawrence, SVP of Samba TV tells Deadline, “The star power of Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in Apple TV+’s latest movie Ghosted helped propel the movie to outperform nearly every other Apple TV+ movie premiers in the past year. Ghosted nailed the winning combination of action-packed adventure with romance and drama, offering something for everyone in the household. If early viewership is any indication of its continued success, audiences won’t be ghosting this breakout performer for the streamer.”

Written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Ghosted follows Cole (Evans) who falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (de Armas). However, he then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.