Chicago ‘Teen Takeover’ Floods Downtown Area, Two Shot And Several Beaten By Mob

A social media-fueled “Teen Takeover” in the Millennium Park area of Chicago Saturday night spun out of control, resulting in two people shot, property damage, and police outnumbered in attempts to shut down the disturbance.

The incident mirrored a similar scene last year in Chicago. On Saturday, crowds estimated by various sources in the hundreds up to thousands descended on the Millennium Park, which bars those under 21 after a certain hour. Instead, the teens smashed cars and jumped up and down on trapped vehicles, with police having to escort tourists back to their hotels in the area.

Large groups began gathering earlier in the evening, responding to social media prompts for a takeover. They quickly blocked traffic and mayhem ensued.

Chicago police said two teens,16 and 17 years old, were wounded by a gunman in the crowd. ,

One woman told Fox 32 her husband was attacked and beaten after a group of teens jumped up and down on the couple’s windshield. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Hundreds of police officers assisted by SWAT teams attempted to restore order as gunfire was reported multiple times.

“Last night CPD monitored activity happening across the city and officers were in place to quickly respond to active incidents and large gatherings,” police said in a statement. “We will continue to have sufficient resources in place as we work to strengthen safety in every neighborhood.”