Cheech Marin Joins ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’ Reimagination In Recasting

EXCLUSIVE: Cheech Marin (Shotgun Wedding, Champions) has been cast in the Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day reimagination following George Lopez’s exit due to a scheduling conflict.

He will portray Gil, the patriarch of the Garcia family and a comedic character who rides a motorcycle.

From writer Matt Lopez and director Marvin Lemus, Alexander tells the story of 11-year-old Alexander Garcia (Thom Nemer) who thinks he has the worst luck in the world. When his family sets off on a road trip to California, he’s pretty sure disaster awaits at every corner. His anxiety only increases when a family secret is revealed.

The film also stars Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez and Rose Portillo. Production is currently underway in New Mexico.

Alexander 2, a new take on Judith Viorst’s book after a 2014 movie starring Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner, is produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Lisa Henson.

Marin most recently starred in Amazon’s Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. He portrayed Robert Rivera, the rich father of Lopez’s character Darcy Rivera. Also for film, the legendary actor played Julio in the sports comedy Champions alongside Woody Harrelson.

Additionally, Marin’s Chicano art collection serves as the core of the new Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture of the Riverside Art Museum in Riverside, CA. He is repped by Innovative Artists.

