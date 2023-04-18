Charlie Sheen Reunites With Chuck Lorre, Joins Max Comedy Series ‘How To Be A Bookie’

EXCLUSIVE: Time does heal all wounds. Twelve years after Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre’s dramatic falling out on Two and a Half Men, the pair are back in business together, reuniting on Lorre’s first Max comedy series How To Be a Bookie, I have learned.

In casting news sure to make headlines and turn How To Be a Bookie instantly into one of the most anticipated new series of the year, Sheen is set for a recurring role in the single-camera comedy headlined by Sebastian Maniscalco, which hails from Two and a Half Men studio Warner Bros. Television where Lorre is based. Reps for Max and WBTV declined comment.

The gig is part of a TV comeback for Sheen, who also is attached to star in dramedy project Ramble On from Doug Ellin, which has been shopped.

(L-R) Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen in 2009 after Lorre received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Sheen and Lorre’s eight-year collaboration on one of the most successful comedy series of the past two decades, CBS’ Two and a Half Men, starring Sheen and co-created and executive produced by Lorre, came to an abrupt end in the spring of 2011 when Sheen’s public meltdown and verbal attacks on Lorre led to his firing, triggering a $100 million lawsuit against Lorre and WBTV, which was eventually settled.

Since that, Sheen had taken responsibility for his actions and had expressed regret over his Two and a Half Men exit and an intent to make amends with the top comedy showrunner. That has now happened, resulting in the duo’s collaboration on How To Be a Bookie.

in How To Be a Bookie, co-written by Lorre and Nick Bakay, a veteran bookie (Maniscalco) struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles high and low.

Omar J. Dorsey, Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito, and Maxim Swinton also star. Lorre, who is directing the first episode, executive produces through his Chuck Lorre Productions and its overall deal with WBTV alongside Bakay, Maniscalco, Judi Marmel and Andy Tennant, who is directing multiple episodes. The series is currently in production.

Sheen earned four Emmy nominations for his starring role on Two and a Half Men. Following the end of the multi-camera series, he headlined another sitcom, Anger Management, which aired 100 episodes on FX, and guest starred on ABC’s The Goldbergs. Sheen is repped by Gersh, Atlas Artists and Mosley & Associates.