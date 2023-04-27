Charlie Collier’s Pay Tops $53 Million At Roku In 2022

Charlie Collier, who took over as President of Roku Media in late October, had a pay package that topped $53 million in the last three months of 2022.

Collier earned a base salary of $1.075 million, with a stock awards package of $23,279,331 and option awards of $28,925,320. Other compensation totaled $25,245.

Collier left his position as Fox Entertainment CEO to take the top spot at Roku in September. He runs Roku Media globally, managing its ad platform business as well as content for Roku’s owned-and-operated channels including The Roku Channel.

During his time with the Fox linear network, which came largely after the sale of most of 21st Century Fox to the Walt Disney Company, he was responsible for launching Studio Ramsay Global with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, launching Blockchain Creative Labs and acquiring Bento Box Entertainment and MarVista Entertainment.

RELATED: Bento Box CEO Scott Greenberg Leaving Fox Animation Company; COO Brett Coker Steps Up To President

According to the SEC filing, Roku CEO Anthony Wood earned $20.99 million in 2022, up from $18.1 million in 2021. His base salary remained at $1.2 million, the same amount he has earned the past three years. He received $19.8 million in option awards in 2022, up from $16.9 million in 2021.