CBS News To Debut New Daily Streaming Politics Show ‘America Decides’

CBS is debuting a revamped daily streaming politics show American Decides, which will feature a team of the network anchors and correspondents.

Set to debut on May 1, America Decides will feature Robert Costa, Caitlin Huey-Burns, Major Garrett, Ed O’Keefe, Nikole Killion, Scott MacFarlane, Weijia Jiang and Nancy Cordes. The show will stream on CBS News Streaming at 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday, re-airing at 6 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET. That slot is currently occupied by Red & Blue, which launched six years ago.

Robert Gifford, CBS News vice president and managing editor, said in a statement that they “aim to bring a fresh perspective that will leave viewers more informed, offering facts without opinion, and allow newsmakers to speak in a venue that goes beyond soundbites.”

The show will be based in Washington, and also will feature Anthony Salvanto, CBS News elections and surveys director, with the latest polling. Allison Sandza is the executive producer of the show and of CBS News Streaming’s Washington coverage.

The internal note from Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, is below:

Team –

I’m excited to tell you about some moves we are making in our streaming political coverage with the unveiling of “America Decides,” on May 1.

The stream team, led by Anthony Galloway working with Rob Gifford and Allison Sandza, has put together a program showcasing the strengths of our unrivaled political reporting team at CBS News. It will be set in DC in a studio being upgraded now and stream Monday through Thursday at 5:00 PM ET, with second runs at 6:00 PM ET and 9:00 PM ET.

Every day “America Decides” will go deeper than the headlines with our team offering new reporting, newsmaker interviews, and accurate analysis of what’s happening in DC and how that impacts every Main Street across the country. “America Decides” will be where newsmakers go talk first and where multiplatform viewers turn for the best political news anywhere.

“America Decides” paired with “CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson” creates a powerful evening lineup on the stream for news today and as we look ahead to what is shaping up to be the upcoming consequential election season.

Please take a moment to congratulate the streaming and Washington, D.C. political and reporting teams on their excellent work. The release is below.

Neeraj –