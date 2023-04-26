CAS Awards 2024 Timeline: Cinema Audio Society Sets Key Dates For 60th Annual Show

The Cinema Audio Society has set its key dates for the 2023-24 awards season. The 60th annual CAS Awards will be presented live and in-person on Saturday, March 4. The venue is TBA.

The nominations covering film, TV and products for production and post-production will be revealed on January 9. See the full timeline below.

RELATED: CAS Awards: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ & ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Take Top Film Prizes – Full Winners List

“The CAS is looking forward to honoring the best contributions of 2023 to the collaborative art of motion pictures and television through sound mixing,” CAS President Peter Kurland said in a statement. “We also will look at the milestones of our rich 60-year history advancing the art of auditory appreciation.”

RELATED: Cinema Audio Society Elects Peter Kurland As President & Reveals 2023 Board Of Directors

CAS Career Achievement Award and CAS Filmmaker Award recipients will be announced later in the year.

Here is the timeline for the 60th CAS Awards:

Thursday, October 19: Entry submission forms available online

Thursday, November 30 (5 p.m. PT): Entry submissions due online

Tuesday, December 19: Nomination ballot voting begins online

Tuesday, January 2 (5 p.m. PT): Nomination ballot voting ends online

Tuesday, January 9: Final nominees in each category announced

Friday, January 19: Nominee listing error and omission deadline

Thursday, February 8: Final voting begins online

Tuesday, February 20 (5 p.m. PT): Final voting ends online

Saturday, March 2: 60th annual CAS Awards