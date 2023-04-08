Caroline Manzo Says She’s Done With ‘The Real Housewives’ & Will “Never, Never, Never” Return Following “Traumatic” Incident On ‘Girls Trip’

Caroline Manzo is saying she will never return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey or The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip after her “traumatic” incident with Brandi Glanville.

Manzo made the statements while appearing on the podcast Two T’s in a Pod hosted by Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. Mellencamp read the latest statements Glanville made about what happened while filming Peacock’s RHUGT that had the streamer launch an investigation following allegations of sexual assault.

“This is very traumatic for me,” she said. “This is a really large onion with a lot of layers and I guess it will play out. That statement is disappointing to me. I don’t want to talk too much about because I’m going through a lot with it and I’m processing it all.

Manzo said that she has not talked to Glanville since the incident and that the investigation was over. Based on her experience, Manzo said she would “never” do a Girls Trip Again. After the hosts questioned if it truly was never the former reality star said, “Never, never, never,” sharing the same sentiment about a possible return to RHONJ.

However, Manzo did say that there would be a way to possibly sway her back but it is seemingly far-fetched.

“For me to go back it would have to be a number that was financially irresponsible to walk away from. And I’ve been offered a lot of money in the real world but it was never anything worth it to me to go back to that. So now, no,” she added.

Glanville recently spoke out after being sent home from RHUGT after Manzo left the trip following the reported incident. The former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills claims to feeling set up.

“I can speak on anything I want to speak on-it was at the end of an 18-hour [work] day at our belly dancing party & I’d like to see footage on it beforehand as both myself & Caroline were very intoxicated,” Glanville tweeted.

Glanville continued in a second tweet adding, “I’m f***ing sick of this narrative. I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that’s exactly what I did & I was punished for it. It feels like a fucking set up. It’s BS & Caroline was fine.”