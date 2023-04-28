‘Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love’ Welcomes 7.6M Viewers During NBC Primetime

Carol Burnett received quite the celebration on NBC Wednesday night.

The network aired Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love from 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT, averaging the highest broadcast audience of the night with 7.6M viewers, according to live+same-day Nielsen data.

It marks NBC’s most-watched primetime entertainment special since the 2020 Golden Globes. This season, it ranks fourth among primetime entertainment specials, behind the Oscars, Grammys and ABC’s Rocking New Year’s Eve.

The special featured appearances from a slate of A-list talent, eager to celebrate Burnett, including Amy Poehler, Bob Mackie, Bob Odenkirk, Charlize Theron, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Lisa Kudrow, Marisa Tomei, Maya Rudolph, Melissa Rauch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Vicki Lawrence, and many more.

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love was executive produced by Carol Burnett, Brian Miller, Steve Sauer, Paul Miller and Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco & Linda Gierahn of Silent House Productions.

An extended version is currently available on Peacock. The special will re-air on NBC on April 30 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.