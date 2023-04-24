Carey Mulligan To Lead Podcast ‘The Foxes Of Hydesville’ About Sisters Who Claimed They Could Speak To The Dead

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) is to star in and exec-produce historical-fiction podcast series The Foxes of Hydesville, which will also feature Mckenna Grace (Handmaid’s Tale), Phoebe Tonkin (Babylon) and Christina Brucato (The Menu).

The nine-episode series is inspired by the true story of the Fox sisters, whose controversial, supposed talent for speaking to the dead inadvertently helped spawn the religion of modern Spiritualism.

The three sisters heralded from Rochester, New York, and found success as mediums in the 19th Century. The two younger sisters used “rappings” to convince their older sister and others that they were communicating with spirits. Their older sister then took charge of them and managed their careers. After finding success, in 1888 one sister confessed that their rappings had been a hoax and publicly demonstrated their method. Their reputation was ruined and in less than five years they were all dead.

Related Story Technical Snafu As Supporting Actress BAFTA Announced As Carey Mulligan Instead Of Kerry Condon

The QCode and Criminal Content podcast is created by Shawn Christensen (Curfew) with eps due to launch later this spring. It doesn’t sound like this one is being developed as a series or film at the moment but the material sounds promising.

“Navigating the mind of Leah Fox as she evolves from a piano teacher into a shrewd and devious businesswoman was quite a trip”, said Carey Mulligan. “I’m excited for listeners to hear this immersive retelling of the Fox Sisters, as they journey through sisterhood, spiritualism, and deceit.”

The series was developed and produced by Criminal Content. QCODE is executive-producing and serving as the distribution network. Individual executive producers include Carey Mulligan, Shawn Christensen, and Gabriel Mason. Co-executive producers include Christina Brucato and Mara Kassin.

Producers include Brenden Hubbard and Adam Volerich. The series was written and directed by Shawn Christensen.

Christensen is re-teaming with QCode following their 2019 collaboration on series Blackout.

Carey Mulligan is represented by CAA, Julian Belfrage & Associates, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Mckenna Grace is represented by CAA, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. Christina Brucato is represented by CESD, Robyn Bluestone Management, Buchwald, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan. Phoebe Tonkin is represented by Marquee Management (AU), Echo Lake Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Shawn Christensen is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.