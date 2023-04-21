France TV Distribution Launches Sales On Virginie Efira Cannes Un Certain Regard Title ‘All To Play For’

France tv distribution has acquired international sales rights on French drama All To Play For ahead of its world premiere in the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard section in May.

Virginie Efira stars a single mother who finds herself in a battle with the child services and French justice system as she tries to regain custody of her son after he is involved in an accident while she is away from home working late.

The drama is the debut fiction feature of French director Delphine Deloget and produced by Curiosa Films, Unité and France 3 Cinema.

Efira is enjoying a high-profile, award-winning streak in her career.

She recently won Best Actress at the 2023 edition of the French Césars for performance in Alice Winocour’s Paris Memories (Revoir Paris) and also triumphed in the same category at the Lumière Awards for her role in Rebecca Zlotowski’s Other People’s Children.

In addition, the Belgian-French actress was also feted with French cinema export body Unifrance’s French Cinema Award in January.

“Virginie Efira is a remarkable, singular voice in worldwide cinema, and she is, once again, delivering an outstanding performance,” said SVP International Sales Julia Schulte and Deputy SVP International Sales Renan Artukmaç. “We are delighted to be the international distributor of this fascinating film.”

Ad Vitam has acquired French rights for a 2023 release.