Cannes Film Festival Confirms ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Will Debut On The Croisette

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Cannes has confirmed that Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny will get its world premiere on May 18 at the festival.

Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, Mads Mikkelsen, and director James Mangold will tread the red carpet to a John Williams soundtrack, the festival has said.

The movie will then release in theaters on June 28 in France and June 30 in the U.S.

The festival will also host a career tribute to Harrison Ford fifteen years after it debuted Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull.

Director James Mangold said today: “In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film Heavy, as part of Director’s Fortnight. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!”

The The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm production is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.

Cannes is shaping up to be a festival bonanza this year with Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon already confirmed for the event.