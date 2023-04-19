Cannes Film Festival Unveils 2023 Poster

The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the poster for its upcoming 76th edition which pays tribute to iconic French actress Catherine Deneuve. Scroll down to see it.

The image shows Deneuve standing on Pampelonne beach, near Saint-Tropez, for the shoot of Alain Cavalier’s 1968 romantic drama Heartbeat (La Chamade), adapted from the novel by Françoise Sagan.

Deneuve stars as a beautiful woman who oscillates between her older businessman lover and a charming young man of her own age, played by Michel Piccoli and Roger Van Hool.

“She plays Lucile, who leads a worldly and superficial life, tinged with ease and a taste for luxury. Her heart beats frantically, hurriedly, passionately,” said the festival in a statement. “Like the heart of cinema that the Festival de Cannes celebrates every year: its lively and embodied pulse can be heard everywhere. The heart of the 7th Art – of its artists, professionals, amateurs, press – beats like a drum, to the rhythm of the urgency that its eternal nature imposes.”

“The actress of Peau d’Âne is an embodiment of cinema, far from what is conventional or appropriate. Without compromise and always in tune with her convictions, even if it means going against the grain of the times. She is the muse of Jacques Demy, Agnès Varda, Luis Buñuel, François Truffaut, Marco Ferreri, Manoel de Oliveira, André Téchiné, Emmanuelle Bercot or Arnaud Desplechin,” it added.

The poster was created by Lionel Avignon and Stefan de Vivies at Hartland Villa from a photo by Jack Garofalo on the set of La Chamade.

The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 16 to 27.