Cannes Film Festival Lineup: Haynes, Anderson, Glazer, Kore-Eda, Wenders In Competition – Full List

Refresh for latest…: While a handful of big-ticket Cannes Film Festival titles have already been revealed, the bulk of the Official Selection for the 76th edition will be unveiled today. General Delegate Thierry Frémaux is announcing the lineup for the May 16-27 event from Paris’ UGC Normandie cinema this morning and we are updating the list live below; you can also watch the livestream here.

Frémaux will be joined by Iris Knobloch, the former WarnerMedia France and Germany boss who has succeeded Pierre Lescure as Cannes Film Festival President.

Confirmed ahead of today’s rundown of the films in Official Selection, Indiana Jones is making a return to the red carpet with Harrison Ford due in town for the world premiere of Disney/Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny directed by James Mangold.

Martin Scorsese’s latest, Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, has a berth — whether it’s in competition should be revealed today. Paramount will release the Apple Original Films drama theatrically in France on October 18.

We’ve also reported that Wes Anderson’s star-packed Asteroid City from Focus will be heading into the Palais while the festival this week announced that Pedro Almodóvar’s short, Strange Way of Life, starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, will world premiere on the Riviera.

And, in what’s sure to be a draw on opening night, Johnny Depp’s so-called “comeback” movie, Jeanne Du Barry, will raise the curtain on the fest on May 16.

Among other movies tipped to launch on the Croisette are Ken Loach’s The Old Oak, Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera and Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer’s long-anticipated return to feature filmmaking. Further speculation has circled around Todd Haynes’ May December, Nanni Moretti’s Il Sol Dell’Avvenire, Michel Franco’s Memory, Jessica Hausner’s Club Zero, Abderrahmane Sissako’s Perfumed Hill, Bertrand Bonello’s The Beast, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster, Robin Campillo’s Red Island and Catherine Breillat’s Last Summer. There’s also chatter about a debut for HBO series The Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

We’ll know more in just a little while; see below for the list of films as they are revealed today:

CANNES 2023 OFFICIAL SELECTION

COMPETITION

Club Zero, Jessica Hausner

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Fallen Leaves, Aki Kaurismaki

Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania

Asteroid City, Wes Anderson

Anatomie d’Une Chute, Justine Triet

Monster, Hiokazu Kore-eda

Il Sol dell’Avvenire, Nanni Moretti

La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher

L’Eté Dernier, Catherine Breillat

La Passion De Dodin Bouffant, Tran Anh Hung

About Dry Grasses, Nuri Bilge Ceylan

May December, Todd Haynes

Rapito, Marco Bellocchio

Firebrand, Karim Ainouz

The Old Oak, Ken Loach

*Banel et Adama, Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Perfect Days, Wim Wenders

Jeunesse, Wang Bing

OUT OF COMPETITION

Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese

Jeanne du Barry, Maïwenn

The Idol, Sam Levinson

Cobweb, Kim Jee-woon

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, James Mangold

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Omar La Fraise, Elias Belkeddar

Acide, Just Philippot

Kennedy, Anurag Kashyap

CANNES PREMIERE

Le Temps d’Aimer, Katell Quillevere

Kubi, Takeshi Kitano

Cerrar los Ojos, Victor Erice

Bonnar, Pierre et Marthe, Martin Provost

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Anselm, Wim Wenders

Occupied City, Steve McQueen

Man in Black, Wang Bing

UN CERTAIN REGARD

*How to Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker

The Delinquents, Rodrigo Moreno

Simple Comme Sylvain, Monia Chokri

The Settlers, Felipe Galvez

The Mother of All Lies, Asmae El Moodier

The Buriti Flower, Joao Salaviza & Renee Nader

*Goodbye Julia, Mohammed Kordofani

*Omen, Baloji Thasiani

The Breaking Ice, Anthony Chen

Rosalie, Stéphanie Di Giusto

The New Boy, Warwick Thornton

*If Only I Could Hibernate, Zoljargal Purevdash

*Hopeless, Kim Chang-hoon

*Rien à Perdre, Delphine Deloget

*Les Meutes, Kamal Lazraq

Terrestrial Verses, Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami

La Regne Animal, Thomas Cailley

*Denotes first film eligible for the Camera d’Or