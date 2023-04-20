Quentin Tarantino Announced As Guest Of Honor At Cannes Directors’ Fortnight

Quentin Tarantino will attend Cannes Directors’ Fortnight as a guest of honor on May 25 for a special event consisting of a secret screening and a discussion on his counter-history of cinema, the parallel sidebar has announced.

“In 1969, in Cannes, the Directors’ Fortnight was born, a counter-programming of free-spirited films from all over the world. In 1969, in California, a new generation of filmmakers rose against old Hollywood,” the Cannes parallel sidebar said in a statement.

“Of this, Quentin Tarantino has recently published a captivating analysis in a critical essay on 1970s cinema. As an exceptional and generous cinephile, Tarantino is at home at the Fortnight. He will be our guest this year to present a secret screening and discuss his counter-history of cinema. A rockabilly vibe on closing day.”