Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Stanley Tucci Says He “Tried To Get Out” Of ‘The Lovely Bones’ Film: “It Was A Tough Experience”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Quentin Tarantino Announced As Guest Of Honor At Cannes Directors’ Fortnight

Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

Quentin Tarantino will attend Cannes Directors’ Fortnight as a guest of honor on May 25 for a special event consisting of a secret screening and a discussion on his counter-history of cinema, the parallel sidebar has announced.

“In 1969, in Cannes, the Directors’ Fortnight was born, a counter-programming of free-spirited films from all over the world. In 1969, in California, a new generation of filmmakers rose against old Hollywood,” the Cannes parallel sidebar said in a statement.

“Of this, Quentin Tarantino has recently published a captivating analysis in a critical essay on 1970s cinema. As an exceptional and generous cinephile, Tarantino is at home at the Fortnight. He will be our guest this year to present a secret screening and discuss his counter-history of cinema.  A rockabilly vibe on closing day.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad