Cannes Film Festival Confirms Date Of Official Selection Announcement 

The Cannes Film Festival has confirmed that it will announce the Official Selection for its 76th edition on April 13 in Paris.

This year’s festival will run from May 16-27. Cannes President Iris Knobloch and Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate, will preside over the official selection press conference.

Earlier this week, the festival confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will get its world premiere on May 18 at the festival. Harrison Ford and director James Mangold will be among those to tread the red carpet to a John Williams soundtrack, the festival and Disney said on Monday. The movie will then release in theaters June 28 in France and June 30 in the U.S.

The festival will also host a career tribute to Ford 15 years after it debuted Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The Disney and Lucasfilm production is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has again composed the score.

Martin Scorsese’s latest, Killers of the Flower Moon, is also set for a Croisette debut. The festival confirmed last month that the pic will world premiere on the Croisette on Saturday, May 20, in the Grand Théâtre Lumière. Based on David Grann’s best-selling book and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the “Reign of Terror.”

We first broke news last summer that the film would likely hit Cannes, followed by a theatrical run. Killers will play in Official Selection, but it’s not clear yet whether it will play in Competition — that will be revealed at the presser on April 13. We have also confirmed that Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City will debut at Cannes. Here and here are some other buzzy movies we hear could be in the mix.